TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that caused a crash and left a man in critical condition on Sunday.

According to police, two officers noticed 38-year-old Jasmine Briscoe walking out of a house in the 1500 block of W. 10th and knew there was a warrant out for his arrest. When Briscoe saw the two officers, he went back into the house and bolted out the back door.

Police say Briscoe ran into a wooded area and hid for several minutes but later came out after officers announced a K9 unit was on the way. Briscoe was arrested without further incident and taken to the Bi-State Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Bowie County court records.

The shooting is still under investigation but police believe it happened as a result of an argument between the 36-year-old victim and Briscoe. Police are also still trying to identify another man who was seen shooting out of a window of a newer model silver Chevrolet Silverado.

If anyone has information about the case they are asked to call Detective Aaron Wafford at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.