TTPD asks public to help them ID man accused of stealing over $10K from bank account

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man who allegedly used someone’s information to take out more than $10,000 from their bank account.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the man in the photos managed to get hold of the victim’s personal information and put it on a fake ID. He was then able to withdraw a total of over $10,000 from the victim’s bank account at two separate banks.

Police say the alleged thief went inside one of the banks to take out money and went through the drive-thru the other time.

“He was pretty chill both times and probably figures that he got away clean at this point,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

“However, we’ve got some good pictures and figure someone will be able to easily recognize him.”

If anyone knows who the man in the photos is, or has information about him, please contact TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.