TTPD: Car crash on W. 7th Street in Texarkana claims life of E. Texas man

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a car crash in Texarkana that claimed the life of a man Thursday.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 44-year-old William Winters of Hooks was killed in a crash on W. 7th Street.

Police say they believe the cause of the crash was medical-related, and Winters was taken to Dallas for an autopsy. The final determination will not be made until the autopsy results are released.

