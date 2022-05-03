TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana’s police chief says he is “thankful and relieved” to have a wanted teen fugitive off the streets after months of trying to arrest him on capital murder charges.

Kevonte Collins, 17, was wanted in connection with a December triple shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex that killed two and wounded a third person. Collins, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, evaded arrest for more than four months after he was identified as a suspect.

TTPD says officers were acting on “credible information” when they went to a house in the south Dallas suburb of DeSoto Monday and coordinated with local and state law enforcement agencies to assist in taking Collins into custody on a warrant for capital murder.

Police say they took a tactical approach “due to the violent nature of Collin’s charge and recent threatening statements he made on social media about not being arrested.”

Police say Collins surrendered and was taken into custody without incident when officers confronted him. They also seized two firearms.

“I’m thankful and relieved that this dangerous young man has now been taken into custody and hope this development provides some sense of closure for the victims’ families,” Texarkana Police Chief Kevin Schutte said in a statement Tuesday.

“I am extremely proud of the exceptional work of our detectives on this case – particularly Detective Cory Motley. They have been following up on leads on this case non-stop for the last five months and that effort paid off yesterday. I also want to thank the DeSoto Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the SRT Team from the Southwest Regional Response Group for their invaluable assistance yesterday.”

A second man in the home with Collins was arrested on a warrant unrelated to Collins’ charges.

Collins is currently being held in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. He is expected to be transported to Texarkana in the next several days.