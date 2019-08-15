TTPD detective honored in this week’s ‘Salute the Badge’

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas Police Detective Tabitha Smith has been honored twice in less than a year for her outstanding work on the job.

Smith said she knew she wanted to be a detective at an early age. Both of her parents were in law enforcement. She said she’ll never forget the July day in 2007 when she joined the force in Texarkana, Texas. “You do this to … help victims with whatever it is they’re going through,” she said.



Smith started on patrol but now works in the criminal investigation division. She works cases involving crimes against people. “Robbery, homicide, sexual assaults, child abuse cases, harrassments, family violence, which is very prevalent here. That’s probably the bulk of the casework we do.”



She said family violence has become more common in recent years. On the scene, she talks to victims. “I wish that they would know that it escalates, it always escalates.”



Smith offers them information regarding where to get help. In her time with the department, she’s also worked her fair share of stalking cases. She urges families to exercise caution when posting photos online. “Right now there’s an influx on the internet of ‘We went to the beach and here’s my kids,’ and they’re in their bathing suits. Well, that’s really not a big deal, but for a pedophile that’s a huge deal.”



An eye-opening warning from a detective honored for her commitment to keeping Texarkana, Texas as safe as possible.



If you are a victim of family violence in Texarkana, Texas, here are some groups to reach out to for help.



Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. Battered Women’s Shelter (903) 793-4357

Crisis Hotline (24 hour) (903) 794-4000

Mental Illness: Community Healthcore (903) 831-7585



Child Abuse/Welfare matters: Texas Dept. of Human Resources, 3115 S. Lake Dr. Suite 120, Texarkana, Texas (903) 791-6400

24 hour hotline 1-800-252-5400



