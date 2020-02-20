TTPD: Dive team recovers submerged car in Bringle Lake

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A submerged car was recovered out of Bringle Lake by a dive team in Texarkana Thursday.

According to Texarkana Texas Police Department, a woman from Arkansas got disoriented around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and accidentally drove into the water.

Fortunately, the woman was able to roll down her window and swim to shore. Police say she was not injured.

“It was dark, it was raining, the officers decided to just leave it there overnight and then with the assistance of the Bowie co dive team this morning they were able to retrieve it from the lake,” TTPD Chief said Thursday.

Authorities say the car is likely a total loss.

