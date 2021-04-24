TTPD: Driver survives crash that snaps power pole in two, wraps car in live wires

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Texas Police investigators believe intoxication is likely a factor in early Saturday morning one-vehicle crash that knocked out electrical power for north Texarkana residents.

About 4:30 Saturday morning, Texarkana Texas police responded to reports of a power outage and an automobile crash in a wooded area near Summerhill Road.

When they got to the scene, officers spotted the vehicle’s headlights through the wooded area near Clear Creek with its driver still inside. The car was wrapped with live electrical wires about 50 feet inside the wooded tree line.

Photo courtesy Texarkana Texas Police

Firefighters had to use chainsaws to get to the vehicle and then saws to cut the driver out of the car, although the car was crushed, the driver suffered only minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the 21-year-old victim was driving southbound on Summerhill Road near Clear Creek at a high rate of speed when his vehicle veered off the roadway, hit a culvert, went airborne, snaping a power pole in two while still flying through the air.

The crash remains under investigation.