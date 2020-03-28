TTPD: Fatal accident believed to be due to medical issue just prior to crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – One Texarkana,Texas, woman is dead and another received minor injuries following a crash Friday evening, according to Texarkana Texas police.

Pamela Bartlett, 64, died of injuries she suffered when her vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Katherine Schmidt around 8 p.m. Friday.

In their investigation, TTPD traffic investigators determined Bartlett was travelling northbound on South Cowhorn Creek Loop in her 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier when she swerved into the turn lane and rear ended the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Schmidt was driving.

Schmidt, also northbound, was in the turn lane waiting to turn left into the Newk’s Eatery parking lot. Investigators believe that Bartlett had a serious medical issue immediately prior to the crash.

Schmidt suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No citations are expected to be issued.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.