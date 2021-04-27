TTPD honors officers and inducts new members

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people packed the room at the police training center to honor Texarkana law enforcement officers for their service to the community.

Each quarter, officers in the department nominate their fellow teammates for different awards based on their performance.

Officers coming out of the academy and entering the police force recently completed nearly six months of training.

Chief Kevin Shutte says this is a way to show appreciation before the real work begins.

“Officers do great work to minimize the crime effect in our communities. And I think it’s very important that we give roses while people are alive. That we recognize good work and praise people that do it right,” said Shuttee.

Narcotics investigator, Aaron Lewis, received a congressional recognition award from congressman Pat Fallon.

Chief Shutte says seven people graduated from the academy today and about five received an award.