TTPD: Hospital forced to lockdown after man shows up with handgun

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested for allegedly showing up at a hospital with a gun.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Davonte Williams has been arrested for allegedly showing up to Wadley Regional Medical Center around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with a handgun claiming someone had been chasing him.
Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured. Charges are pending at this point.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.