TTPD: Man shot during overnight home invasion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot during a home invasion in Texarkana, Texas.

Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the River Crossing Apartments. When police arrived, they found the man inside his apartment with a gunshot wound.

According to his wife, they were awakened by someone kicking at the door of the apartment. The victim got up to investigate as the suspect(s) gained entry into the apartment and was shot outside the bedroom.

The victim was transported by Lifenet EMS to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

