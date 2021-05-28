TTPD: Man wanted for shooting in Texarkana arrested after leading police on car chase

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is behind bars, accused of evading police and leading them on a chase after they tried to execute an arrest warrant Friday afternoon.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 24-year-old Stephen Burris is charged with evading in a vehicle following a brief pursuit that resulted in his arrest.

Burris was already wanted for first-degree battery and eight counts of aggravated assault following a shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas a week ago.

TTPD says officers saw Burris as he drove away from his home on Juniper Street and knew he had the felony warrants. They attempted to stop him, but he immediately sped away and managed to briefly dodge them before abandoning his truck a few blocks away.

After finding the truck, police say they quickly set up a perimeter in the area and called for a TAPD K-9 unit to run a track from the truck into the wooded area into where they believe he ran.

A short time later, an officer watching the perimeter along Galleria Oaks saw Burris walk out of the woods and took him into custody without incident at that point.

Burris was booked into the Bi-State Jail.