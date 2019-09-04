TTPD offers free meth testing

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s often said criminals are stupid and one east Texas police department is hoping they are.

The Texarkana, Texas Police Department is offering to test meth for free.

In a Facebook Post, TTPD said ‘Worried that your meth is not gluten free – or maybe contains sugar or some other unhealthy additive? Just bring it down to us this week, and we will be happy to test it for you for free. We’ll even do it while you wait.’

No word if anyone took them up on their request.

