TTPD officer rewarded with “Eye On First Responders” award

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana Texas police officer was recognized for his service to the community Friday.

Officer Karey Parker is the area coordinator for the Texarkana Texas Police Department and has always had a special place in his heart for kids.

Last Christmas, Officer Parker loaded up his patrol unit with toys and warm clothing and handed out the gifts to children in low-income areas.

Friday afternoon, the TTPD officer was presented with an “Eye On First Responders” award by the Third Watch Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and T-Mobile.

“It’s good to be you know, recognized, things I do, I don’t do it for any accolades or awards you know, I do it for the community,” said Officer Karey Parker.

Officer Parker has been a police officer for almost 18 years. He started off in the New Orleans Police Department and then moved to the Texarkana in 2010 and has been with them ever since.

