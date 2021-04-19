TTPD officer turns traffic stop into a memorable moment for young girl

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas Police Officer turns a traffic stop into a memorable moment for a Texarkana young girl.

Texarkana resident, Tendra Washington, sent pictures of her daughter and Officer Darren Jones to the police department after being pulled over for a traffic violation and being given a written warning.

Washington said Jones was very nice to them. Before driving off, Tahlise, Tendra’s daughter, asked if the officer would let her see his bike. Officer Jones noticed that the little girl sitting in the back seat looked a little nervous. So of course, Officer Jones said “yes”.

When we asked Officer Jones why he took the time to show Tahlise his bike this was his response…

“We do get a bad reputation and being able to show kids that we’re not as bad as everybody puts us out to be. That we are human and we’re out here just to protect them and honestly be somebody they can approach is what I do,” said Jones.

The department says Tahlise is natural and there might be a spot for her one day.