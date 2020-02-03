TTPD officers search for suspect who ran from crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are searching for a man who fled the scene of a crash on Galleria Oaks Monday afternoon.

Officials said the black vehicle was involved in two crashes. Police said the occupants sped away from the first crash on Galleria Oaks but they made a run for it after a second crash on the same road.

Police said an off-duty DPS officer saw a suspect running near the parking lot of First Baptist Church. Investigators said that man was apprehended, but the other remains on the loose. His identity is not yet known.

The man taken into custody on Monday was taken to a local hospital after he complained of injuries. Police said he will then face gun and drug charges.



No other injuries were reported.

