TTPD on the hunt for driver involved in hit-and-run that injured 2 motorcyclists

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who was involved in a hit-and-run that injured two motorcyclists.

According to TTPD, a man and his 15-year-old daughter were riding a motorcycle on New Boston Rd. when a silver 2009-2015 Honda Pilot made a left turn directly in front of them.

The motorcycle hit the rear passenger door, causing the window to shatter and the side airbag to deploy. The driver, who witnesses described as a Hispanic man in his early 40’s, stopped and got out of his vehicle to see what happened but then immediately jumped back in it and sped away headed north on Milam.

The man and his daughter were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries that included several broken bones and cuts.

Police say the daughter later had to be airlifted to a Dallas hospital. Neither of their injuries is considered life-threatening at this point.

Other than the serious damage to the SUV, the only other thing that the witnesses noticed was that it had an older Texas license plate like the one shown below.

Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department

If you see this SUV or know who the driver is, call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.