TTPD: Pedestrian critically injured after being hit while walking in roadway

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana Texas man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Jacob Keister, 46, was found critically injured in the roadway of the 1700 block of Summerhill Road

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Texarkana Texas police officers were responding to a report of a man wearing dark clothing who walking in traffic on Summerhill Road when they were notified that he had been struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found Keister laying in the roadway. Keister was immediately rushed to Christus St. Michael Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Greaker Whitaker-Robinson, 62, of Texarkana Texas, was driving a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder in the inside northbound lane of Summerhill Road when she hit Keister, who was wearing blue jeans and a dark colored jacket.,.

It is believed that Whitaker-Robinson was unable to see him Keister prior to the crash, and no citations were issued.

Keister remains in Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he is listed as being in critical condition though stable.