TTPD receives new bullet proof vests

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – About 83 Officers in the Texarkana, Texas Police Department were fitted for their new all-day rifle rated ballistic bullet proof vests and helmet on Monday.

TTPD is one of ten agencies in the state to receive this new bullet proof gear.

The department received donations from a group called Shield 616, whose mission it is to equip first responders with advanced safety equipment and support.

Each officer was given equipment totaling up to $2,100 per law enforcement officer. Officials said they will replace that equipment at no cost in five years.

The officers say the new gear is lighter. “As of today, we’ ll be able to wear this. We won’t have to go to the trunk. We’ll get to wear it all day and it’s actually more comfortable than anything we’ve worn in the past,” said Sgt. Jake Klar.

The program provided: One Angel Armor carrier, one level lllA soft vest, front and back rifle plates, and a Revision Baltskin helmet. All donations amounted to $174,300.

According to Shield 616, they have just entered into a three year partnership with ESPN. The Texarkana, Texas Police Department officers have been invited to the First Responders Bowl halftime show. It’s set to take place on Monday, December 30th, at 11:00 a.m.

To learn more about the Texarkana, Texas police and the Shield 616 partnership visit www.shield616.org.



