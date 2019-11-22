TTPD releases images of woman accused of purchasing with fake $50 bill

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly used a fake $50 bill at a local business.

According to TTPD, the woman made a purchase at North Stateline with the counterfeit money a few weeks ago.

Police say she was driving a white older BMW SUV at the time.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is urged to contact TTPD at 903-798-3116.

