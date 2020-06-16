TTPD: Rolling roadblock at 9:30 a.m. on I-30 between Summerhill & Cowhorn Creek

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSHV/KTAL) Texarkana, Texas Police advise that they will conduct a rolling roadblock beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-30 between Summerhill and Cowhorn Creek.

Traffic will be slowed down to a crawl or even completely stopped while a crew runs a utility line across I-30 between Summerhill and Cowhorn Creek

Both East and westbound traffic will be curtailed, though police say they believe the actual work won’t take more than 15 minutes.

