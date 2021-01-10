TTPD seeks help finding missing man with autism

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas Police Department needs your help finding a missing man with autism.

According to TTPD, Forrest Lavery West, 26, was last seen at the Wendy’s/Exxon on 3737 New Boston Road around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say West has not had any contact with his family since then. He was wearing an orange hoodie, black pants, a black hat with Chinese symbols, a black face mask, and black Nike shoes when he walked off.

West is described to be 5’7″ tall and weighs around 150 LBS, and has a tattoo that says “Faith” on his right arm.

TTPD says West has no finances or any real means to take care of himself. He is able to communicate and capable of making some of his own decisions. If anyone sees Forrest or knows where he is call TTPD’s non-emergency dispatch number at 903-798-3876.