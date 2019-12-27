TTPD seeks help finding missing Texarkana man

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police are asking the public to help them find a missing man who has a bipolar disorder and is believed to be off his medication.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Sedric Deshunn Martin’s mother reported that she has not heard or seen him since Thursday, Dec. 12. Police say after speaking with several people, they believe that Martin could be having an episode and is likely not in an appropriate state of mind.

TTPD says Martin’s cell phone has been turned off and the calls go straight to voicemail. He is known to hang around the Rosehill and Beverly neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the non-emergency number 903-798-3876.

