TTPD seeks help identifying suspects in Monday night robbery, shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating Monday night robbery at a convenience store located in the 2300 block of Richmond Road.

Minutes later, a call of a shooting was received from the neighborhood adjacent to the store that is believed to have been related to the robbery.

Officers were dispatched to the Valero Convenience Store at 9:10 p.m. Monday after receiving 911 calls reporting a robbery.

The clerk told officers that two young black males armed with handguns entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. They threatened to harm the clerk and customers if they didn’t comply. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the men fled from the store and were last seen running south.

Then, minutes later, a call reporting that a man had been shot near the intersection of Belt Road and Champion Place, which is one block south of the convenience store.

Officers were unable to locate a victim there, but witnesses described hearing a shot outside and then seeing a man helping another man that appeared to have been shot in the leg into a light colored Chevrolet.

The vehicle was driven away by an unidentified third person who had been waiting in the vehicle on the two men.

While officers where still investigating these two incidents, a call of a victim who had been shot in the leg was received from a residence in the 4100 block of Elizabeth Street.

The 17-year-old victim told officers he had been shot while on Belt Road. He was then transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by a LifeNet ambulance and later underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown.

The investigations into the robbery and shooting continue, but detectives believe that they are related.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

