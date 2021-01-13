TTPD seeks ID of 2, accused of buying $900 worth of gift cards and withdrawing victims’ money

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Texas police are seeking to get the names of a man and a woman accused of stealing two women’s debit cards to buy hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards and taking money out of their bank accounts.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, two women had their purses stolen out of their cars at a business on Sunday, Jan. 3. The purses had the women’s debit/credit cards, checkbooks, and identification.

Police say literally within an hour of the thefts, the alleged thieves were fast at work running around both sides of the state line using the victims’ cards. The man and the woman managed to rack up $900 worth of gift cards at a convenience store and then hit the women’s bank accounts by going through a drive-thru and at ATMs.

TTPD says the license plate on the woman’s car at the bank was stolen so they could not pull up her information.

If anyone knows who they are, please contact the police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.