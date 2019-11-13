TTPD seeks to identify man accused of stealing beer from Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man who allegedly stole at least six cases of beer from Walmart last month.

According to TTPD, the man loaded up a shopping cart that was filled with his “favorite” beers and he walked out of the store without paying for any of the booze.

“Well… It must have been a pretty good party, at least,” Texarkana police said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

“If you’re disappointed that you didn’t score an invite to this big party, here’s your chance to get even.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TTPD at 903-798-3116.

