TTPD: Temporary waivers to register vehicle, renew driver’s license will soon expire

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana Police want to remind residents that the temporary waivers to register vehicles and renew driver’s licenses will expire next month.

Gov. Greg Abbott put those in place last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic but the waivers will end on April 14.

If you need to take care of either one or both, now is the time to get them done.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Department, in many cases you will likely be able to renew them online but your particular circumstances may require that you do it in person. Please don’t wait until the last minute only to find out that you can’t do it online and wind up missing the deadline.

TTPD hasn’t written any tickets for expired vehicle registration or driver’s license in over a year. However, they will start enforcing both of these laws again on April 14.