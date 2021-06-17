TTPD: Texarkana man with felony warrants dives into pond in attempt to evade officers

Bobby Jack Smith is charged with two counts of felony probation violation, felony theft of materials warrant, felony evading arrest with a previous conviction, and criminal mischief over $2,500. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man wanted on felony warrants has been arrested after police say he fled from them and jumped in a pond near an apartment complex Tuesday evening.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Bobby Jack Smith is charged with two counts of felony probation violation, felony theft of materials warrant, and felony evading arrest with a previous conviction.

“He thought he’d tried a unique way to get away from us on Tuesday night, but it didn’t work for him at all,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Thursday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Police say they received an anonymous tip that Smith had warrants and was in an apartment in the 500 block of Belt Road.

Texarkana officers knocked on the front door to speak with Smith and within a couple of seconds, he rushed out the back door and ran with from police. Smith then decided to jump into a nearby pond and tried to swim to the other side to escape.

Smith was pepper-sprayed by one of the officers while doing a backstroke in the water and he continued to swim.

Eventually, Smith was apprehended at the other side of the pond and was taken into custody. After receiving medical attention, he was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

TTPD says while officers were waiting on Smith outside of the apartment, they found some items laying there that led them to believe that Smith might have had something to do with the vandalism of several washers and dryers in the apartment complex’s laundry room that had been reported the day before.

After taking pictures and forwarding them to a detective, police say they learned that Smith was also responsible for the vandalism. He received another felony charge of criminal mischief over $2,500.

A judge set his bond at $55,000 for the three of the charges but ordered him held without bond on the two probation violation warrants.