TTPD warns of counterfeit money in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- The Texarkana Texas Police Department is warning citizens to take a second check on any money dollar bills you receive.

According to a TTPD, Facebook post, a $100 dollar bill was turned in on Dec 11. The bill was slightly smaller, the pictures were off, and the texture was not right.

TTPD says be careful with money. Don’t just take it and shove it in your pocket without taking a look at it first. Otherwise, you might wind up holding the bag.

