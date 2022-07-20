Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say a woman wanted on a felony warrant has yet to turn herself in, two days after the police department resorted to publishing her photo on social media in search of tips that might lead to her arrest.

According to TTPD, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere of Nashville, Arkansas is wanted on a felony warrant for Publishing Intimate Visual Material. The charge stems from an investigation launched at the beginning of July.

“It’s a long back story that we can’t go into here,” TTPD said in the status shared Monday with Basiliere’s photo, which appears to have fueled a lot of speculation from commenters far and wide. Sgt. Shawn Vaughn says the police department cannot reveal information that might identify the victim of a sex crime.

But he did confirm Basiliere reportedly told her victim, “The police will never catch me!”

While the police department’s Facebook post has garnered thousands of shares and comments, Vaughn says few of them have provided any useful leads. It has, however, prompted Basiliere herself to reach out to authorities with promises to turn herself in. So far, she has not followed through.

Police are still asking anyone who knows where Basiliere is now to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.