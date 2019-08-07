Twins pose for photos in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of twins and duos gathered in downtown Texarkana on Wednesday at noon for a ‘twice as nice’ photo shoot.



The pictures, taken at the U.S. Post office which straddles the Texas and Arkansas state lines, will be used for promotional purposes, according to Main Street Texarkana officials.



Twins at the photo shoot ranged from toddlers to grandmothers. Francene Miller and Vencene Reed, both 74, are twins. They said they literally grew up on the state line. “Our house was on the state line. Our parents had a bedroom on the Texas side and ours was on the Arkansas side, so we’re definitely state line twins!” said Miller.



Sharon Park and her twin sister, Karon Bond, attended the shoot with Park’s twin granddaughters, Charlie and Joey Caudle. “Of course we think we have the prettiest twins in Texarkana and, us being twins, we wanted to be a part of this because it’s kindof history,” Park said.



At the end of the photo shoot, Santa Claus made a surprise August visit and announced the theme for this December’s parade will be ‘Twice as Nice Christmas.’ The event is set for the second Monday in December.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.