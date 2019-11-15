Two arrests made in connection with Texarkana home invasion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department has two men in custody in connection with a fatal home invasion over the weekend.

Authorities say 17-year-old Cameron Ware was arrested Wednesday night on Milam Street and faces a charge of capital murder.

Meanwhile, the other suspect, 17-year-old Daveon Woods is currently in custody in Texarkana, Arkansas on an unrelated robbery charge. Police say he will also face a capital murder charge.

Detectives say the two went to River Crossing Apartments to commit a robbery over the weekend. Craig Garner encountered the two in his apartment and was shot. He later died. His wife was not harmed.

“I don’t know that there’s any ties at all. We believe that the two suspects went to the apartment complex with the intent to commit a robbery there. They actually went to the wrong apartment and once inside there after they kicked in the door. They encountered the victim there. Who as far as we know has no ties to the victim at all,” said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD Public Information Officer.

Officials say the suspects were driving a light-colored pick-up truck and went through the Highland Park neighborhood.

Texarkana Texas Police Department asks if you have surveillance cameras on your property in that area to please contact the police department with any information.

