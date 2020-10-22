Two compete for ETX county judge seat

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A special election to fill an unexpired term for the Bowie County Judge’s seat is among the races set to be held on November 3.

Voters can choose between two candidates in the race. They include Armani Valentino, a democrat and entrepreneur. ” I know the struggles of starting a business. I know what it takes to become successful in business,” Valentino said.



Another candidate is Bobby Howell, a republican and attorney. He said, “We’re trying to do what we can as a county to help bring in new jobs.” Howell said more jobs would bring in more money, funding needed to pay for rising costs. “We’ll spend over $13 million this year on our county jail,” he said.



Valentino said if elected, he wants to address poverty. “Something has not happened in the last 30 years to help women to be able to move forward in this area like they should,” Valentino said.



Both candidates said they do not want to raise taxes. “The way we get money is to constantly raise taxes on the citizens, constantly raise taxes on the citizens. There’s better ways than that,” Valentino said.



“I hope to be able to keep our tax rate the same without any increases. But, primarily I hope to keep the county running smoothly. It’s a big business,” Howell said.

Howell was appointed last year to serve as judge until next month’s general election, when voters will decide who will fill the unexpired term of former County Judge James Carlow, who retired last fall.



The winner will serve out the remainder of Carlow’s term, which runs through 2022.