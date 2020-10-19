Two compete for Ward 2 position on SWAR board

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A city school board member is challenging the incumbent for the Ward 2 position on the Texarkana, Ark. Board of Directors.

Vickie Lacey is running against Laney Harris for the seat. Lacey said she grew up in Ward Two. She listed her main goals as fixing potholes, beautifying the city and bringing in new businesses. “That’s the main thing, we want our city to be attractive so businesses, when they come here, they’ll say, ‘Hey, let’s go to Texarkana, Arkansas.'”

Harris declined to interview with KTAL. According to the city’s website, he served on the board from 1997 – 2004, and was elected again in 2009.



Election day is November third.