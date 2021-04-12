Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered at Texarkana’s Southwest Center

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana residents will soon have a couple of opportunities to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The Texarkana-Bowie Family Health Clinic will hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Southwest Center on 3222 W. 7th St. on the following dates:
- Tuesday, April 13 – from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered
- Wednesday, April 14 – from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. – Moderna vaccine will be offered
Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the vaccine.
Appointments are recommended but not required. To make an appointment, call (903) 798-3250 and press 0 during normal business hours.
