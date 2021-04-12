The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered at Texarkana’s Southwest Center

A man receives a shot of Russian vaccine Sputnik V at Central Hospital of the Hungarian Defence Forces (military) in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, as the vaccination with Sputnik V against the new coronavirus begins in the country. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana residents will soon have a couple of opportunities to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The Texarkana-Bowie Family Health Clinic will hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Southwest Center on 3222 W. 7th St. on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, April 13 – from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered
  • Wednesday, April 14 – from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. – Moderna vaccine will be offered

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Appointments are recommended but not required. To make an appointment, call (903) 798-3250 and press 0 during normal business hours.

