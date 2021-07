DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in De Queen are investigating the deaths of two people.

In a statement, the department said they answered a call on Highway 71 North on Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. Investigators said the call concerned a man entering a house with a gun.

Police said that’s when they found the bodies. They have been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made, but police said there is no threat to the community.