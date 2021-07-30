Two found dead in SWAR home identified

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people who were found dead inside a home in southwest Arkansas earlier this week have been identified.

According to the DeQueen Police Department, the two people were identified as 22-year-old Wendy Cruz and 35-year-old Marcos Antonio Lopez.

The bodies of Cruz and Lopez were found Tuesday evening after officers responded to a call regarding a man walking into a home with a gun in the 200 block of Hwy 71.

DeQueen Police said the deaths are still under investigation pending the results of the autopsies.

