2 men charged with 99 counts of forgery

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men charged with 99 counts of forgery are set to appear in court in March.

Justin white and Quintez mack, both 26-years-old, are accused of first-degree forgery.

Authorities say they found them with 99 hundred-dollar bills. Prosecutors said each bill in their possession is considered a separate count.

“It’s a class B felony. Each count principal by a potential term of imprisonment from 5- 20 years and or fine not exceeding $15,000 for each count,” Prosecuting Attorney, Charles Black.

A tentative trial date for white is set for March 30th.

