Two new COVID-19 cases prompt week-long closure of Miller County Courthouse

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to two Miller County Courthouse employees testing positive for COVID-19, the Miller County Courthouse will be closed for disinfection for the remainder of this week.

The courthouse will reopen on June 29, according to a news release issued Monday.

Anyone who has business with Circuit Court judges, is asked to contact the judges’ offices directly for further instruction.

The decision to close was made after consulting with Office of Emergency Management, County Physician, Dr. Jerry Stringfellow, Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Matt Young, as well as elected officials.

The week will be used to do a thorough deep cleaning and disinfection of the entire courthouse, including judges’ offices.

Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said the two employees who tested positive “were confined to the first floor where the majority of public interactions occur.”

While it is not uncommon for a COVID-19 exposure to occur within a public building where all employees are following protocols to guard against transmission of the disease, it only takes one person to expose others once they enter the courthouse.

The Office of Emergency Management reminds everyone to continue the safe habits of handwashing, social distancing, staying home if they don’t feel well and to avoid unnecessary exposure to others.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.