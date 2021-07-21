Two officers injured at New Boston prison

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities who work for the B. Telford Unit in New Boston, Texas say an incident with an inmate that occurred on Monday left two officers injured.
According to Barry B. Telford Unit, the officers weren’t required to go to the hospital. It’s unclear what happened leading up to the altercation.
This incident remains under investigation with the Texas Office of the Inspector General.
