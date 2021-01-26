Two pharmacies in Texarkana receive more COVID-19 vaccine doses

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two pharmacies in Texarkana received a total of 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Walmart received 200 doses Tuesday morning, and College Hill Drug Store received 400 doses Monday morning.

Miller County is currently in Phase 1b for vaccine distribution. That is anyone 70 and older and K-12 education workers.

Judge Cathy Hardin-Harrison says based on where Miller County is located, vaccine distribution to this area is slower compared to other counties in Arkansas.

“A lot of folks don’t realize is that when it’s put out in Little Rock that they’re going to another phase it hasn’t filtered out to us yet,” said Judge Harrison.

“We’re usually a month, month, and a half behind Little Rock.”

Healthcare workers say the vaccination process typically takes about 20 minutes including paperwork.

Those eligible for the vaccine must register on the provider’s website. Registration for the College Hill Drug store location is open. Registration for Walmart begins at the beginning of February.