TxDOT crews and safety officials patrol streets during winter storm

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Most of the region is buried in snow. Safety authorities are saying the biggest difference between Wednesday’s storm and Monday morning is accumulation. 

There’s snow and ice falling on top of what’s already there making it impossible to see any pavement.

TxDOT trucks are outlaying a salt-brine solution on the roads as snow and ice continue to come down.

Additional rock-salt is being spread across bridges and turn-pikes for an extra layer of protection to improve traction. Officials say if you have to get out, treat it like it’s ice and snow on all roadways even if it looks clear.

“This has been a really unprecedented event for this area. I mean we rarely get accumulation every year but we have to use extreme caution because there is going to be ice and snow built up on the roadways and you never know what the conditions are going to be like and they can change very quickly,” said Marcus Sandifer, TxDOT Public Information Officer Atlanta District.

TxDOT’s public information officer says they are false rumors about Interstate 30 being closed. He says the highway is open.

Crews are working around the clock to keep the streets and highways clear. Officials don’t expect roadways to be completely clear until this weekend.

Safety authorities are asking people to their part by staying off the roads as much as possible so trucks can salt streets and remove snow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

