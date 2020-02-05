TxDOT crews prepare ETX roads ahead of falling temperatures

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Department of Transportation crews pre-treated bridges and overpasses Wednesday morning ahead of rain and dropping temperatures.

Crews are spreading brine on the roads. The salt water mixes with any moisture on the road to prevent freezing. Officials said crews will work throughout this evening and Wednesday night, keeping a close watch on weather conditions.

“Before anybody heads out in the morning just check the weather conditions, see if it’s below freezing. Always be careful when you’re crossing bridges and overpasses because there is a possibility water could be left from the rains, could freeze on the roadways,” said TxDOT spokesperson Marcus Sandifer.

Anyone traveling west across north Texas is encouraged to check road conditions at drivetexas.org.

