TxDOT marks sad anniversary, launches campaign

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) -Thursday, Nov. 7 is a tragic anniversary in Texas.

Transportation officials said at least one person has died on the state’s roads every single day since Nov. 7, 2000.

Now, TxDOT is launching a campaign called #EndTheStreakTX. Officials said 9 out of 10 fatal crashes are preventable and they want your help to make Texas roads safer.

“Buckle up your seat belt, remove distractions, get rid of the phone, don’t drink and drive, and don’t speed. Any of these are the lead contributors to fatality accidents,” said TxDOT spokesman Marcus Sandifer.



Almost 67,000 people have been killed on Texas roads in the last 19 years.

