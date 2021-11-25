TxDOT prepares for winter weather ahead of winter season

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation says crews are going to be better prepared this winter, after the devastating winter storm in February. TxDOT’s Atlanta district is prepping for another winter season.

The district has begun testing its fleet of more than 120 trucks and equipment used during winter weather events.

“Here in the Atlanta district, which is our 9 counties. We have approximately 2,000 tons, which is 4 million pounds of salt ready to make brine,” TxDOT Atlanta District Engineer Buddy Williams said. Brine is a salt and water mixture often used as the first line of defense. It prevents ice from bonding to the surface of the road.

In an event where there is inclement weather, TxDOT wants drivers to do their part.

“What we like for motorists to think about is to have an emergency road kit in an event that they are stranded during winter weather,” TxDOT Safety Officer J.J. Singleton said. He says the kit should contain essentials like a blanket, water, nonperishable foods, a flashlight, and a portable phone charger. It’s important for drivers to get their car checked by a trusted mechanic before going out on the roads.

TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist Kristy Whisenhunt says it’s important to have patience on the road because it could make a difference in whether a driver gets home safely.

“If you can, stay at home first of all, but if you must get out, you know, use caution in everything that you do. So, slow down during turns,” said Whisenhunt. She also encourages drivers who must stop, to brake gently and use slow, steady pushes to test traction.

Motorists can visit DriveTexas.org to check road conditions.