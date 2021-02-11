Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

TxDOT prepares roadways, shares driving tips ahead of predicted wintry mix

Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – TxDOT officials took to the local roadways Thursday afternoon to prepare roads for the predicted wintry mix.

Officials sprayed a salt and water mix known as brine. According to TxDot, Marcus Sandifer brine is supposed to prevent ice from forming on roadways.

The crews covered interstate 30, along with other major highways, and bridges. Officials say if you have to go out make sure you drive slowly.

“We want you to not panic take your foot off the gas, if you do press on the brake just press on the light, just pump them lightly. If you’re starting to turn you want to turn your wheel in the direction that you want the car to go,” said Sandifer.

Officials say they will continue to be on stand by and monitor the weather and roadways over the weekend. They say crews will add even more brine to the roads if it’s needed.

