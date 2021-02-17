Flyover connecting loop to I-30 in Texarkana shut down due to icy conditions

TxDOT closed down the flyover connecting 369/Jarvis Parkway, otherwise known as “the loop,” to westbound Interstate 30 late Wednesday afternoon because vehicles were having trouble negotiating the icy inclined roadway. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A flyover connecting two of Texarkana’s main highways has been shut down due to hazardous weather conditions.

TxDOT closed down the flyover connecting 369/Jarvis Parkway, otherwise known as “the loop,” to westbound Interstate 30 late Wednesday afternoon because vehicles were having trouble negotiating the icy inclined roadway.

TxDOT has closed down the flyovers that go to east and westbound Interstate 30 from 369/Jarvis Parkway. #texarkanapolice pic.twitter.com/vN8Yottyfb — Texarkana TX Police (@TXK_Police) February 17, 2021

Road conditions remain hazardous with temperatures still below freezing and a layer of ice covered by snow with sleet and freezing rain on top. According to Texarkana, Texas Police Department Public Information Officer, TTPD responded to more than 70 calls for disabled vehicles on Wednesday alone.

Eastbound traffic should continue on Mall Road and take the entrance ramp there to I-30. Going toward Dallas, drivers can turn around at Richmond Road, circle back to St. Michael Drive and take the first entrance to I-30, which would be almost to Kings Hwy.

Officials say they will let the public know when the closure has been reopened.