TxDOT, TTPD: Snow may have stopped but roads will remain icy, hazardous for a few more days

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The winter storm may have passed, but state and local authorities in the Texarkana area are reminding drivers that the roads are expected to remain hazardous because of a thick layer of snow and ice for at least a few more days.

“The good news is that the storm has passed to the east so we are not gonna get any more snow – hopefully for a really long time,” said a Facebook post from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

“The bad news is that the roads are still bad. While temperatures are expected to get above freezing (barely) later this afternoon, the snow and ice that we have now isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The packed snow that’s on the roadways is now a sheet of really thick ice.”

TTPD also notes that the flyover that goes to both east and westbound Interstate 30 is still closed.

“Road crews are out again early Thursday morning sanding and plowing streets as quickly as they can, but it’s going to take a while to get done. They’ll be focusing on major roadways. We can all see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not quite there yet. As we’ve been saying all week, please stay home today unless you absolutely have to be out. If you do have to, please be very careful.”

Both TxDOT and Texarkana Texas police are asking people to stay home if at all possible as crews continue to clear roads of snow and ice.

“As warmer weather starts the thawing process, it will take a while for all the snow and ice on the roadways to melt and dry up. With the thaw, new hazards arise. Melting ice is wet becoming even more slick and, with temps dipping back into the teens each night, any ice or water remaining on the pavement can refreeze, becoming black ice that is hard to see,” TxDOT said in a statement Thursday morning, along with the following warnings:

All TxDOT resources are deployed with crews working around the clock focusing on clearing higher volume corridors, such as I-20, I-30, US 59 and then the roads with lower traffic volumes.

Although roads are not technically closed, all roads have been impacted.

Icy road hazards are expected to last several more days, so drivers are strongly encouraged to stay at home if at all possible.

If citizens must get on the roadway, use extreme caution and always assume there is ice on the pavement, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Crews continue to address the roadways, but they will continue to experience freezing as temperatures drop each night.

Visit DriveTexas.org for updated road conditions.