TXK AR. Board of Directors approve resolution to begin construction on old Boys and Girls Club building

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Texarkana, Ar. Board of Directors approved a resolution to begin construction on the old boys and girls club building off of East 9th. street Wednesday afternoon.

The committee held a live stream, where six out of seven members cast a vote to approve the resolution.

According to the City manager, Dr. Kenny Haskin, after 20 years of being closed down the renovations could begin within the next two weeks, costing less than one million dollars in total.

As plans continue to develop, the new multi-purpose building will be a place for both the youth and the elderly to enjoy.

“The seniors really wanted a place where they can come in and do things, not only with the kids, but also things together … aerobics potentially, cooking classes, ” said Haskin.

The manager says the city is very excited to be moving forward with the idea and he hopes by this time next year to be cutting the ribbon for the grand opening.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.