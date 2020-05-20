TXK Chamber of Commerce host webinar with Texas Senate Byran Hughes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar featuring Texas Senate Bryan Hughes, District 1 on Tuesday morning.

Hughes spoke to city leaders about the new normal as phase two begins to open up in Texas.

According to Hughes, the Rainy Day Fund for Texas is down to 8.5 billion dollars, under The Cares Act, the governor office anticipates that Texas will receive 16.5 billion dollars overall. Of that amount 11.2 billion will go to state, city, and county governments, leaving 5 billion for local governments.

As of today, Hughes says testing for the virus has seen a positive decline by 14% since April 13. As of May 17, less than 5% of citizens being tested have returned positive.

“Early May on Cinco De Mayo we had 1,888 people in the hospitals in Texas, a couple of days ago we were down to 1,500. That’s a lot of people but it is good to see those numbers coming down,” said Hughes.

According to Hughes, Panola has the highest fatality rate in the state of Texas from the COVID-19. Bowie, Lamar, and Harrison are ranked in the top 30.

Hughes says due to the pandemic, early voting will begin on June 29. The state is working to get the proper PPE for that time.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.